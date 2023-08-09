Col. John Whelahan, Jr., outgoing Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting, Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and Col. Michael Englis, incoming Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting, the official party for the change of charter ceremony for ACMFC-T stand for the presentation of honors by the salute battery, B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery. The ceremony was held on the Old Post Quadrangle Aug. 10, 2023.

