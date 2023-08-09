Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Charter [Image 2 of 3]

    Change of Charter

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Englis, incoming Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting, Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and Col. John Whelahan, Jr., outgoing Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting, stand with the charter during official change of charter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 7969842
    VIRIN: 230810-D-YD137-4481
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Charter [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-FC-T

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Col. John Whelahan
    Col. Michael Englis
    Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks
    ACMFC-T

