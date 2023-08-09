Col. Michael Englis, incoming Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting, Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and Col. John Whelahan, Jr., outgoing Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting, stand with the charter during official change of charter.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7969842
|VIRIN:
|230810-D-YD137-4481
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Charter [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-FC-T
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT