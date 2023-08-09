Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-FC-T

Photo By Monica Wood | Col. Michael Englis, incoming Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting,...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Col. Michael Englis, incoming Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting, stands at attention as Field Artillery Half Section Chief Lara Armstrong and Staff Sgt. Devon Dew, guidon bearer, ride by and salute during the change of charter ceremony Aug. 10, 2023 on the Old Post Quadrangle. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Aug. 14, 2023) In a change of charter ceremony on Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle, Col. Michael Englis assumed the role of Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting Aug. 10, 2023.



Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, officiated the ceremony and welcomed Englis to the Fort Sill community and bid a fond farewell to Col. John Whelahan, Jr, the outgoing director.



Brooks highlighted the critical role the Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting team has in continuing to deliver the Army of 2030 and designing the Army of 2040.



“We rely heavily on our capability development teams to identify structure and guide an incredibly complex portfolio of advanced warfighting technologies and equipment, which are vital to large scale combat survivability and success not just across the army but across the joint force,” said Brooks.



“Mike just left the helm of the fire support test directorate here on Fort Sill where he and his team supported warfighting technology development by ensuring extensive, comprehensive and objective testing was completed. Independent of the capability development team,” said Brooks.



Englis will be heavily focused on two enduring priorities, Brooks said. The first is to ensure that we remain the world's premier Fires force, ready to fight and win through the rapid deployment of responsive cross-domain fires to win complex large-scale operations and secondly, to achieve force modernization by building the Fires force through the development of weapons platforms with next generation technology that enables the United States forces freedom of maneuver through fires overmatch.



“My charge to you is to take care of the Soldiers, civilians and family members in your charge and pursue the two enduring priorities that I just mentioned with excellence,” Brooks said.



Englis expressed gratitude to his wife and hero, Evelyn, and said he was honored and excited to be a member of a team.