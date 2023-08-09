31st MEU Marines Aid Displaced Bougainville Villagers

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Charles Crose, a network administrator with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, carries supplies towards an MV-22B Osprey during a humanitarian assistance and disaster and relief operation on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 11, 2023. The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st MEU are working in coordination with the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea, in consultation with the Autonomous Bougainville Government, after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. Crose is a Madera, California native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

