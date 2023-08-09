Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Marines Aid Displaced Bougainville Villagers [Image 9 of 18]

    31st MEU Marines Aid Displaced Bougainville Villagers

    BOUGAINVILLE ISLAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Bougainville Disaster Response Joint-Agency workers load supplies onto a truck during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 11, 2023. The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are working in coordination with the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea, in consultation with the Autonomous Bougainville Government, after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

