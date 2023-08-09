31st MEU Marines Aid Displaced Bougainville Villagers

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Victor Sessoms, a MV-22B Osprey aircrew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, maintains awareness of the surrounding area during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 11, 2023. The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st MEU are working in coordination with the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea, in consultation with the Autonomous Bougainville Government, after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. Sessoms is a Romeoville, Illinois native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

