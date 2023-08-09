31st MEU Marines Aid Displaced Bougainville Villagers

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, left, the commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Cpl. Paige Sportsman, right, a MV-22B Osprey aircrew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st MEU, discuss preparations for transportation with United States Agency for International Development workers during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 11, 2023. The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st MEU are working in coordination with the USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea, in consultation with the Autonomous Bougainville Government, after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. Sportsman is a Nixa, Missouri native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

