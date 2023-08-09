EOD Bomb Build

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 6, build a charge on the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) fantail in preparation for a mine countermeasure exercise, Aug. 9, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|08.09.2023
|08.13.2023 18:58
|7969031
|230809-N-TL968-1043
|2685x1790
|808.82 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|6
|0
