Lt. Tyler Mulloy, left, from Valdosta, Georgia, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2nd Class Nicolas de_Villiers, from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, both assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 6, waterproof smoke grenades on the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) fantail in preparation for a mine countermeasure exercise, Aug. 9, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 18:58
|Photo ID:
|7969028
|VIRIN:
|230809-N-TL968-1010
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|760.65 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Bomb Build [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT