EOD Bomb Build

Lt. Tyler Mulloy, left, from Valdosta, Georgia, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2nd Class Nicolas de_Villiers, from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, both assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 6, waterproof smoke grenades on the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) fantail in preparation for a mine countermeasure exercise, Aug. 9, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

Date Taken: 08.09.2023
Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA