EOD Bomb Build

Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2nd Class Daniel Cassidy, from Waterman, Illinois, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 6, builds a charge on the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) fantail in preparation for a mine countermeasure exercise, Aug. 9, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

