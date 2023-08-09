Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Bomb Build [Image 1 of 8]

    EOD Bomb Build

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2nd Class Mark Thunquest, from Grand Terrace, Georgia, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 6, waterproofs a smoke grenade on the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) fantail in preparation for a mine countermeasure exercise, Aug. 9, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 18:58
    Photo ID: 7969024
    VIRIN: 230809-N-TL968-1027
    Resolution: 2694x1796
    Size: 775.62 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Bomb Build [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    US Navy
    EOD
    EOD Mobile Unit 6

