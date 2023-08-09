Sgt. Don Harris left, and Pfc. Hayden Brown, of the 126th Quartermaster Company, 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 108th Sustainment Brigade, Illinois National Guard, install a shower basin for field showers and laundry services during Northern Strike 2023 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2023. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 09:51
|Photo ID:
|7967921
|VIRIN:
|230807-Z-FY465-1144
|Resolution:
|6609x4017
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois National Guard builds showers at Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
