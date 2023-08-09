Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois National Guard builds showers at Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 3 of 5]

    Illinois National Guard builds showers at Exercise Northern Strike 2023

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Don Harris left, and Pfc. Hayden Brown, of the 126th Quartermaster Company, 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 108th Sustainment Brigade, Illinois National Guard, install a shower basin for field showers and laundry services during Northern Strike 2023 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2023. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    Quartermaster
    showers
    Illinois National Guard
    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

