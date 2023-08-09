Illinois National Guard builds showers at Exercise Northern Strike 2023

Sgt. Don Harris left, and Pfc. Hayden Brown, of the 126th Quartermaster Company, 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 108th Sustainment Brigade, Illinois National Guard, install a shower basin for field showers and laundry services during Northern Strike 2023 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2023. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 Location: GRAYLING, MI, US