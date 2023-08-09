Spc. Samantha Syfert (left) and Spc. Alexis Kirk from the 126th Quartermaster Company, 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 108th Sustainment Brigade, Illinois National Guard, install waterproof coverings for portable showers during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2023. The waterproof coverings keep the water inside of the shower and prevents wastewater from contaminating the surrounding area. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 Location: GRAYLING, MI, US This work, Illinois National Guard builds showers at Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.