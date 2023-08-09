Illinois National Guard builds showers at Exercise Northern Strike 2023

Spc. Eathan Schaffer (left) and Spc. Brittany Crowley from the 126th Quartermaster Company, 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 108th Sustainment Brigade, Illinois National Guard, install water protection coverings for portable field showers during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2023. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Location: GRAYLING, MI, US