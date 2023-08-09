230808-N-PH222-1778

PUERT0 PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 8, 2023)

Deputy Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, right, speaks with Commander, Coast Guard District Palawan, Capt. Dennis Labay, center left, during a visit aboard BRP Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel (MRRV-9701), Aug. 8. U.S. 7th Fleet’s flagship USS Blue Ridge’s (LCC 19) port visit to Puerto Princesa reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 03:35 Photo ID: 7967679 VIRIN: 230808-N-PH222-1778 Resolution: 5273x2966 Size: 1.68 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Philippines during engagements in Puerto Princesa [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.