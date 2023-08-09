PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 8, 2023) – U.S. 7th Fleet Band’s “Orient Expressperforms in front of a live audience during USS Blue Ridge’s (LCC 19) port visit in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, Aug. 8. The port visit reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 03:35
|Photo ID:
|7967675
|VIRIN:
|230808-N-FA353-1034
|Resolution:
|1400x1000
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band and the Philippine Army and the Philippine Air Force Western Command Band perform together [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
