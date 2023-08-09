U.S. 7th Fleet Band and the Philippine Army and the Philippine Air Force Western Command Band perform together

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 8, 2023) - U.S. 7th Fleet Band's "Orient Express" and Airwoman Nerrissa Toong from the Philippine Air Force Western Command Band perform in front of a live audience during USS Blue Ridge's (LCC 19) port visit in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, Aug. 8. The port visit reflects the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

