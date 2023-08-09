U.S. 7th Fleet Band and the Philippine Army and the Philippine Air Force Western Command Band perform together

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 8, 2023) - U.S. 7th Fleet Band's "Orient Express" and Airwoman Nerrissa Toong from the Philippine Air Force Western Command Band perform in front of a live audience during USS Blue Ridge's (LCC 19) port visit in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, Aug. 8. The port visit reflects the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH 
