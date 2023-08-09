US 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Philippines during engagements in Puerto Princesa

230808-N-PH222-1899
PUERT0 PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 8, 2023)
Deputy Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, renders honors after a visit with Commander, Coast Guard District Palawan, Capt. Dennis Labay, aboard BRP Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel (MRRV-9701), Aug. 8. U.S. 7th Fleet’s flagship USS Blue Ridge’s (LCC 19) port visit to Puerto Princesa reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|08.08.2023
|08.12.2023 03:35
|7967672
|230808-N-PH222-1899
|5914x3943
|1.58 MB
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|3
|0
