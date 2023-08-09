Mayor of Glendale commends Luke Firefighters

Jerry P. Weiers, Glendale, Arizona mayor, honors the service of Staff Sgt. Joseph Bove, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Senior Airman Colby Cole, 56th CES firefighter, in their service to both Luke Air Force Base and the local population Aug. 9, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Weiers thanked the 56th CES for their outstanding performance and dedication to the health and safety of both the installation and the local area.

