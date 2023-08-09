Mayor of Glendale commends Luke Firefighters

Jerry P. Weiers, Glendale, Arizona mayor, congratulates and coins Staff Sgt. Joseph Bove, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Senior Airman Colby Cole, 56th CES firefighter, on Glendale, Arizona Aug. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Staff Sgt Bove and Airman Cole responded to an off-base call and directly assisted the Glendale Fire Department in putting out a debris fire in Glendale, Arizona. Weiers thanked the 56th CES Airmen for their outstanding performance and dedication to the health and safety of both the installation and the local area.

