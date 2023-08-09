Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mayor of Glendale commends Luke Firefighters [Image 3 of 4]

    Mayor of Glendale commends Luke Firefighters

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Jerry P. Weiers, Glendale, Arizona mayor, congratulates and coins Staff Sgt. Joseph Bove, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Senior Airman Colby Cole, 56th CES firefighter, on Glendale, Arizona Aug. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Staff Sgt Bove and Airman Cole responded to an off-base call and directly assisted the Glendale Fire Department in putting out a debris fire in Glendale, Arizona. Weiers thanked the 56th CES Airmen for their outstanding performance and dedication to the health and safety of both the installation and the local area.

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    firefighters
    community engagement
    Mayor of Glendale

