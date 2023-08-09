Mayor of Glendale commends Luke Firefighters

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Quackenbush, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron battalion chief, greets Jerry P. Weiers, Mayor of Glendale, Arizona as he visits the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department Aug. 9, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The mayor visited to recognize the service of two 56th CES Airmen, who directly assisted the Glendale Fire Department in responding to a 3 Acre debris fire in Glendale, Arizona providing water tanker support. Weiers thanked the 56th CES for their outstanding performance and dedication to the health and safety of both the installation and the local area.

