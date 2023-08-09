Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mayor of Glendale commends Luke Firefighters [Image 1 of 4]

    Mayor of Glendale commends Luke Firefighters

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Quackenbush, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron battalion chief, greets Jerry P. Weiers, Mayor of Glendale, Arizona as he visits the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department Aug. 9, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The mayor visited to recognize the service of two 56th CES Airmen, who directly assisted the Glendale Fire Department in responding to a 3 Acre debris fire in Glendale, Arizona providing water tanker support. Weiers thanked the 56th CES for their outstanding performance and dedication to the health and safety of both the installation and the local area.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 13:57
    VIRIN: 230809-F-QK476-1007
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    firefighters
    community engagement
    Mayor of Glendale

