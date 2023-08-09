Jerry P. Weiers, Glendale, Arizona mayor, greets 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen during his visit to the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department Aug. 9, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Weiers thanked the 56th CES Airmen for their outstanding performance and dedication to the health and safety of both the installation and the local area.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 13:57 Photo ID: 7966563 VIRIN: 230809-F-QK476-1016 Resolution: 5362x3830 Size: 1.59 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mayor of Glendale commends Luke Firefighters [Image 4 of 4], by SrA David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.