    Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard conduct TC3 - Combat Life Savers Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard conduct TC3 - Combat Life Savers Training

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesavers course instructor attempts to surprise attack a student during a CLS evolution August 10, 2023 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The CLS course was hosted as a joint class utilizing both the 911th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserves and the 171st Air National Guard, Pennsylvania Air National Guard installations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    This work, Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard conduct TC3 - Combat Life Savers Training [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    TCCC
    911th Airlift Wing
    171 ARW
    Air Force Reserves

