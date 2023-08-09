A Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesavers course instructor attempts to surprise attack a student during a CLS evolution August 10, 2023 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The CLS course was hosted as a joint class utilizing both the 911th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserves and the 171st Air National Guard, Pennsylvania Air National Guard installations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 08:49 Photo ID: 7965696 VIRIN: 230810-Z-EY983-1022 Resolution: 2554x3192 Size: 5.16 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard conduct TC3 - Combat Life Savers Training [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.