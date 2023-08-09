Tactical Combat Casualty Care trainees perform immediate life-saving techniques to an actor portraying injuries during an evolution of the combat life savers course August 10, 2023 at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Members from both the 911th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserves and the 171st Air National Guard participated in a joint TCCC - Combat Life Savers course at both installations during the week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 08:49 Photo ID: 7965697 VIRIN: 230810-Z-EY983-1002 Resolution: 4569x3655 Size: 13.43 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard conduct TC3 - Combat Life Savers Training [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.