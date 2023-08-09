Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard conduct TC3 - Combat Life Savers Training

Airman from the 911th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserves and the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard perform movement tactics during an evolution of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesavers course hosted at both the 911th Airlift Wing and the 171st Air National Guard installations, August 10, 2023 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US