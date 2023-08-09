Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard conduct TC3 - Combat Life Savers Training [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard conduct TC3 - Combat Life Savers Training

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Airman from the 911th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserves and the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard perform movement tactics during an evolution of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesavers course hosted at both the 911th Airlift Wing and the 171st Air National Guard installations, August 10, 2023 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    TCCC
    911th Airlift Wing
    171 ARW
    Air Force Reserves

