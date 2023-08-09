Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard conduct TC3 - Combat Life Savers Training

Senior Airman Veron Achaleke and Tech. Sgt. Audra Cubbage hold onto the front of a stretcher while beginning to move a patient from a hostile environment to a safe location in order to continue providing life-saving medical assistance during an evolution of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesavers course hosted at both the 911th Airlift Wing and the 171st Air National Guard installations, August 10, 2023 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

Date Taken: 08.10.2023
Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US