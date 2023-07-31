Synthetic Training Environment Demo with United Kingdom

Military representatives from the United Kingdom (U.K.) gain first-hand experience of the Synthetic Training Environment capabilities in Orlando, Florida, June 13. The demonstration illustrated the Program Executive Officer Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) proactive approach to influence international interoperability. The event, led by PEO STRI Project Manager Synthetic Environment team members, focused on facilitating collaboration in support of United States and U.K. Army training simulation capability development. PEO STRI is the primary organization responsible for Army readiness and modernization in the live, virtual, and constructive training and testing domains. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Langer)

