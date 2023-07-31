Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Synthetic Training Environment Demo with United Kingdom [Image 1 of 4]

    Synthetic Training Environment Demo with United Kingdom

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Military representatives from the United Kingdom (U.K.) gain first-hand experience of the Synthetic Training Environment capabilities in Orlando, Florida, June 13. The demonstration illustrated the Program Executive Officer Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) proactive approach to influence international interoperability. The event, led by PEO STRI Project Manager Synthetic Environment team members, focused on facilitating collaboration in support of United States and U.K. Army training simulation capability development. PEO STRI is the primary organization responsible for Army readiness and modernization in the live, virtual, and constructive training and testing domains. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Langer)

