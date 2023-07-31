PEO STRI demonstrates Synthetic Training Environment capabilities to international military partners

Courtesy Photo | Military representatives from the United Kingdom (U.K.) gain first-hand experience of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military representatives from the United Kingdom (U.K.) gain first-hand experience of the Synthetic Training Environment capabilities in Orlando, Florida, June 13. The demonstration illustrated the Program Executive Officer Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) proactive approach to influence international interoperability. The event, led by PEO STRI Project Manager Synthetic Environment team members, focused on facilitating collaboration in support of United States and U.K. Army training simulation capability development. PEO STRI is the primary organization responsible for Army readiness and modernization in the live, virtual, and constructive training and testing domains. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Langer) see less | View Image Page

The Army's Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) demonstrated its Synthetic Training Environment (STE) capabilities on June 13, in Orlando, Fla., to military representatives from the United Kingdom (U.K.).



The demonstration illustrated PEO STRI’s proactive approach to influence international interoperability. The event, led by PEO STRI Project Manager Synthetic Environment (PM SE) team members, focused on facilitating collaboration in support of United States and U.K. Army training simulation capability development.



U.K. military representatives learned about and experienced the Training Simulation Software (TSS) and Training Management Tool (TMT), which are components of the STE. This engagement demonstrated the possibility of developing interoperable systems with the U.K..



“This is a great opportunity to demonstrate our future training capabilities with our international partners, in addition to engaging early in their acquisition cycle and helping to inform their interoperability requirements by leveraging what we have already accomplished,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Hathaway, product manager for the Common Synthetic Environment (CSE). “The ability to fight and train effectively in the future with our international partners is a must.”



The STE is the Army’s first holistic training simulation solution, providing individual and collective training from the Soldier to Army Service Component Command. It contributes to the asymmetric advantage the Army retains over its adversaries through relevant, realistic Soldier training by converging the live, virtual, constructive, and gaming capability to deliver interactive, immersive, and real-time battlefield simulations.



The training platform will continue to evolve rapidly in accordance with Army priorities as PEO STRI fields software and hardware capabilities. TSS provides a common simulation environment to enable collective, multi-echelon, Multi-Domain Operations training. The TMT is the single Army user interface used at all echelons to plan, prepare, execute, and assess training.



To initiate collaboration related to synthetic training environment capabilities, PEO STRI provided the U.K. representatives with the STE Platform Development Kit (PDK) Modular Open Systems Architecture to help with their progress and development of the STE. The platform accelerates future capability development through standardization for “plug and play” integration. PM SE representatives are anticipated to travel to the U.K. later this year to continue collaborations focused on international interoperability.