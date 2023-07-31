230719-N-ED185-1032

KEYPORT, Wash. (July 19, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Keith Floyd, commander, Submarine Development Squadron (DEVRON) 5, speaks at the Seabed Warfare Technology Seminar at the U.S Naval Undersea Museum at Keyport, Washington, July 19, 2023. The symposium was hosted by CSG 9 and presented by the Naval Submarine League. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

