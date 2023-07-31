230719-N-ED185-1014
KEYPORT, Wash. (July 19, 2023) Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks at the Seabed Warfare Technology Seminar at the U.S Naval Undersea Museum at Keyport, Washington, July 19, 2023. The symposium was hosted by CSG 9 and presented by the Naval Submarine League. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|07.19.2023
Date Posted: 08.09.2023
|7962465
|230719-N-ED185-1014
|3319x2370
|1.45 MB
|US
|1
|1
