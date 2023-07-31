230719-N-ED185-1006
KEYPORT, Wash. (July 19, 2023) Rear Adm. Nicholas Tilbrook, commander, Submarine Group 9 (CSG 9), speaks at the Seabed Warfare Technology Seminar at the U.S Naval Undersea Museum at Keyport, Washington, July 19, 2023. The symposium was hosted by CSG 9 and presented by the Naval Submarine League. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7962464
|VIRIN:
|230719-N-ED185-1006
|Resolution:
|3306x2361
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Seabed Warfare Technology Seminar [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT