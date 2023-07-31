230719-N-ED185-1047
KEYPORT, Wash. (July 19, 2023) (From left) Capt. Jason E. Weed, commander, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron (UUVRON) 1; Michael Camp, deputy director - N9 War, U.S. Pacific Fleet; Capt. Keith Floyd, commander, Submarine Development Squadron (DEVRON) 5; and Rick Panlilio, Commander, Submarine Forces Atlantic, deputy director for plans, policy and international engagement, answer questions during a panel discussion at the Seabed Warfare Technology Seminar at the U.S Naval Undersea Museum at Keyport, Washington, July 19, 2023. The symposium was hosted by CSG 9 and presented by the Naval Submarine League. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
