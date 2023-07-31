U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jairo Valencia, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems technician, completes his dorm out-processing at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2023. Airman dorm leaders in and out-process the Airmen as well as manage the 834 rooms across five buildings on Moody AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 12:59 Photo ID: 7961611 VIRIN: 230711-F-JS667-1053 Resolution: 4995x3330 Size: 8.68 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building strong foundations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.