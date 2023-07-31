Building strong foundations

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan White, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron dorm management noncommissioned officer in charge, works from his computer at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2023. Airman dorm leaders not only manage several dorm buildings, but also provide mentorship, guidance and support to new Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

