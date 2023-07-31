U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chris Goble, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leader inspects a dorm shower at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2023. Dorm residents must pass a thorough inspection before being allowed to out-process the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 12:59
|Photo ID:
|7961607
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-JS667-1025
|Resolution:
|5002x3335
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building strong foundations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman Dorm Leaders build strong foundations
Air Combat Command
Moody Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT