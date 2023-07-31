Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building strong foundations

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chris Goble, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leader inspects a dorm shower at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2023. Dorm residents must pass a thorough inspection before being allowed to out-process the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    VIRIN: 230711-F-JS667-1025
    This work, Building strong foundations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman Dorm Leaders build strong foundations

