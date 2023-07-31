Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building strong foundations [Image 2 of 5]

    Building strong foundations

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jairo Valencia, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems technician, reviews his out-processing paperwork with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chris Goble, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leader, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2023. Junior enlisted members usually reside in the dorms for their first three years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023
    VIRIN: 230711-F-JS667-1033
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, Building strong foundations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

