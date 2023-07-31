Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stockton CBOC Construction Progress August 2023 [Image 1 of 7]

    Stockton CBOC Construction Progress August 2023

    STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Jeremy Croft 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    A construction crew with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District works in front of the new VA Stockton Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Stockton, California, on August 7, 2023. District crews have nearly finished the exterior of both the clinic and an on-site central utilities plant, and are planning to turn both facilities over to the VA Northern California Health Care System in early 2024. The clinic will provide a wide array of services to Central Valley veterans including primary care, mental health care, and prosthetics.

    This work, Stockton CBOC Construction Progress August 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VA
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Department of Veterans Affairs
    Community-Based Outpatient Clinic

