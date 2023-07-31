A construction crew with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District works in front of the new VA Stockton Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Stockton, California, on August 7, 2023. District crews have nearly finished the exterior of both the clinic and an on-site central utilities plant, and are planning to turn both facilities over to the VA Northern California Health Care System in early 2024. The clinic will provide a wide array of services to Central Valley veterans including primary care, mental health care, and prosthetics.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 12:55 Photo ID: 7961564 VIRIN: 230807-A-XI267-1004 Resolution: 5102x3161 Size: 7.96 MB Location: STOCKTON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stockton CBOC Construction Progress August 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.