Stockton CBOC Construction Progress August 2023

Diesel fuel tanks outside the central utilities plant on the ground of the new VA Stockton Community Based Outpatient Clinic medical complex in Stockton, California, on August 7, 2023. Construction crews with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District have nearly finished the exterior of both the central utilities plant and the clinic, and are planning to turn both facilities over to the VA Northern California Health Care System in early 2024. The clinic will provide a wide array of services to Central Valley veterans including primary care, mental health care, and prosthetics.

