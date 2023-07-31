Stockton CBOC Construction Progress August 2023

The front exterior of the new VA Stockton Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Stockton, California, on August 7, 2023. Construction crews with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District have nearly finished the exterior of both the clinic and an on-site central utilities plant, and are planning to turn both facilities over to the VA Northern California Health Care System in early 2024. The clinic will provide a wide array of services to Central Valley veterans including primary care, mental health care, and prosthetics.

