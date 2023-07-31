Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Rormanlamas from Graston, Wisconsin assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) air department, prepares to conduct small-boat operations in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB), July 20 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

