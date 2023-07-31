Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    small-boat operations [Image 33 of 37]

    small-boat operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Seaman Maxwell Orlosky 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Rormanlamas from Graston, Wisconsin assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) air department, prepares to conduct small-boat operations in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB), July 20 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Deployment
    GRF

