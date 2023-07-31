Cmdr. Drew Huston, off-going commanding officer of the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, celebrates his final flight with VAW-124 on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 4, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 01:11 Photo ID: 7960647 VIRIN: 230804-N-CO784-1468 Resolution: 4265x3047 Size: 3.41 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 37 of 37], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.