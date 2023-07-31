Cmdr. Drew Huston, off-going commanding officer of the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, celebrates his final flight with VAW-124 on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 4, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 01:11
|Photo ID:
|7960647
|VIRIN:
|230804-N-CO784-1468
|Resolution:
|4265x3047
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Operations [Image 37 of 37], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
