    Flight Operations [Image 31 of 37]

    Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Trevor Prosser, from Pittsburg, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, directs an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, on the flight deck, Aug. 4, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8
    Sage Wolverine

