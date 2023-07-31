Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Albert Mendez, from Oakland, California, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, directs an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, on the flight deck, Aug. 4, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 01:11 Photo ID: 7960643 VIRIN: 230804-N-CO784-1402 Resolution: 4177x2785 Size: 2.58 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 37 of 37], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.