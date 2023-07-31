Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers inducted into NCO Corps at Walter Reed [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldiers inducted into NCO Corps at Walter Reed

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Six Soldiers of the Medical Readiness Brigade, National Capital Region at Walter Reed, and two from the Public Health Command – Atlantic, Fort Meade, Maryland, are sworn into the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Corps during a ceremony at Walter Reed on Aug. 4.

    Walter Reed
    NCO Corps
    Medical Readiness Brigade
    Public Health Command-Atlantic

