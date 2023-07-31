Soldiers inducted into NCO Corps at Walter Reed

Photo By Bernard Little | Six Soldiers of the Medical Readiness Brigade, National Capital Region at Walter Reed,...... read more read more Photo By Bernard Little | Six Soldiers of the Medical Readiness Brigade, National Capital Region at Walter Reed, and two from the Public Health Command – Atlantic, Fort Meade, Maryland, are sworn into the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Corps during a ceremony at Walter Reed on Aug. 4. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Command Communications

Six Soldiers of the Medical Readiness Brigade, National Capital Region at Walter Reed, and two from the Public Health Command – Atlantic, Fort Meade, Maryland, walked beneath an arch emblazoned with the seven Army Values (loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage), and then two raised swords on Aug. 4, symbolically marking their induction into the time-honored Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Corps.

The new NCOs, Sgt. Jennifer Campbell and Cpl. Elizabeth Freidel (Headquarters and Headquarters Company), Sgt. Farah Fouad (Alpha Company), Sgt. Jimmy Dilley, Sgt. Gabriel Indiongco and Sgt. Adam Sinrod (Charlie Company), and Sgt. Chelcie Boston and Cpl. Zachary Rouseeau (Public Health Command – Atlantic), then accepted their charge of the care, training, education and readiness of the Soldiers they will lead.

Master Sgt. Daniel Saurwein explained that the heritage-laced NCO induction ceremony, held at Walter Reed, formally marked the passage of a Soldier into the corps. “Since 1775, the U.S. Army has set NCOs apart from other enlisted Soldiers by distinctive grade insignia. With more than 200 years of service, the U.S. Army NCO Corps has distinguished itself as the world’s most accomplished group of military professionals. Historical and daily accounts of NCOs are exemplified by acts of courage, dedication, selfless service and a willingness to do whatever it takes to complete the mission.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Pierce, senior most NCO for MRB, NCR, challenged the new NCOs to have the “grit, motivation and determination” to tackle all that is put before them as Soldiers, new leaders and with those whom they will lead.

Guest speaker for the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Rafael Jose ColonHernandez, senior most NCO for Public Health Command – Atlantic, echoed those sentiments. “At this point [in your career], it’s not all about what you can do to get promoted, but more about what you can do for our team, and at different levels. The impact you start making today on some of your Soldiers is going to last a lifetime.”

He then shared a personal story of his to try to hit home with the new NCOs, emphasizing that they may have to also choose to “make the hard left over the easy right, and the road less traveled” during their military careers.

ColonHernandez explained that it was during his first contact with the enemy when he was a young 68 whiskey specialist (combat medic) on patrol in Iraq in 2004, that he was faced with that decision. His team was clearing a road of explosives. “Soldiers tend to follow, or at least stay near, their combat medics on such dangerous patrols,” he shared.

An improvise explosive device (IED) detonated near the nine-person team minutes into the mission. “I was able to tend to three [of the injured Soldiers], but two later died of their wounds after they got to the next echelon of care. After that moment, I felt hopeless and asked myself, ‘What could I have done better?’ People around who were able to assist me while I tried to save my Soldiers, looked at me and said with conviction, ‘You were giving direction and inspiration. We were all watching you, and we wanted to be more like you to help save and conserve the fighting strength.’

“I took that and said, ‘If I can do that for this nine-person squad, imagine what we can do for the platoon, company, brigade, and so on,’” ColonHernandez added. “From that moment on, I told myself that would be my drive…to always inspire others to do more than what they think they can do.”

ColonHernandez also encouraged the NCOs to have so much accomplished without noticing it so that when their leaders have to evaluate them, their leaders can “write the check” without having to come to them and ask, “What have you done?”

The command sergeant major concluded his remarks with MRB, NCR’s motto, “Capital Medics. Readiness starts here. Ready now. Army medicine is Army strong. Be all you can be.”