Six Soldiers of the Medical Readiness Brigade, National Capital Region at Walter Reed, and two from the Public Health Command – Atlantic, Fort Meade, Maryland prepare to be inducted into the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Corps during a ceremony at Walter Reed on Aug. 4.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 15:24
|Photo ID:
|7959902
|VIRIN:
|230808-D-AB123-1000
|Resolution:
|5975x3425
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers inducted into NCO Corps at Walter Reed [Image 3 of 3], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers inducted into NCO Corps at Walter Reed
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT