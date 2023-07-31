Sgt. Gabriel Indiongco walks beneath an arch emblazoned with the seven Army Values (loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage), and then two raised swords on Aug. 4, symbolically marking his induction into the time-honored Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Corps.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 15:24
|Photo ID:
|7959914
|VIRIN:
|230808-D-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|3517x5117
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Soldiers inducted into NCO Corps at Walter Reed
