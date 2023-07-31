The soccer team from Ohio Wesleyen University host a children’s soccer clinic at the Baumholder Military Community Hall of Champions on August 3, with more than 40 children attending and having fun, while being coached by the players from the team. The soccer team from Ohio Wesleyen University has been traveling to Germany and staying with host families in Baumholder since 1990. (Courtesy Photo by Melanie Mai)
This work, 33 Years of German-American soccer friendship continues in Baumholder [Image 4 of 4], by Tammy Muckenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
33 Years of German-American soccer friendship continues in Baumholder
