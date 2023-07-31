33 Years of German-American soccer friendship continues in Baumholder

Soccer players from Ohio Wesleyen University battle it out on the field in a match against JFG Schaumberg-Prims in Oberkirchen on August 2. The soccer team from Ohio Wesleyen University has been traveling to Germany and staying with host families in Baumholder since 1990. (Courtesy Photo by Melanie Mai)

