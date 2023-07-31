Soccer players from Ohio Wesleyen University battle it out on the field in a match against JFG Schaumberg-Prims in Oberkirchen on August 2. The soccer team from Ohio Wesleyen University has been traveling to Germany and staying with host families in Baumholder since 1990. (Courtesy Photo by Melanie Mai)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 08:59
|Photo ID:
|7958969
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-UZ558-8854
|Resolution:
|4398x3009
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 33 Years of German-American soccer friendship continues in Baumholder [Image 4 of 4], by Tammy Muckenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
33 Years of German-American soccer friendship continues in Baumholder
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT